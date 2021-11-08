‘Connie’ Colvin
Formerly of Baker City, 1947-2021
Constance Helen “Connie” Colvin, 88, entered eternal peace Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Pensacola, Florida, with family at her side.
Her funeral Mass and burial will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
She was born on May 3, 1933, to the late Michael and Pauline (nee Popinchalk) Novak in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Rostraver High School in 1950 and subsequently received her diploma from St. Francis School of Nursing in Pittsburgh prior to joining the United States Navy Nurse Corps.
While in the Navy, she met her first husband, Air Force pilot, Capt. Charles E. Klingmeyer Jr. They married in 1957 and welcomed daughter Mary Patricia in 1959. Charles died suddenly in 1961 due to medical complications while the family was stationed in Tokyo, Japan.
Upon return to the United States, Connie worked and received her bachelor of science degree in Nursing at Georgetown University in 1967. The following year she was introduced to Marine Corps fighter pilot, Lt. Col. H. Clifford Colvin. Widowed with two children, Kathryn and Michael, Cliff proposed to Connie and they embarked on a long and happy marriage of 46 years, welcoming sons Timothy and Andrew.
After Cliff’s retirement from the Marine Corps in 1972, the family moved to Baker City, where she became deeply involved with the local hospital (St. Elizabeth), community service organizations (Rotary International, PEO) and St. Francis de Sales Cathedral parish. Connie lent her beautiful voice to the choir and led the singing at Mass for many years.
Connie was also a committed nursing professional and nurse educator. She received her master’s degree in Nursing from the University of Portland and a Doctorate in Education from Gonzaga University. She enjoyed many years educating nursing students at Treasure Valley Community College and Oregon Health and Science University School of Nursing, La Grande campus.
She passed her appreciation of education and learning to her children. Connie was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
Connie is survived by her five children and their spouses, Michael Colvin (Carol), Kathryn Robbins (Denzil), Mary Patricia Colvin Park (Edwin), Timothy Colvin (Denise) and Andrew Colvin. She is also survived by six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Connie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Cliff, in 2015.
The family requests that people make donations in support of St. Francis de Sales Food Bank in Baker City or the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA.
Special thanks to the loving staff at Memory Lane in Pensacola.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.