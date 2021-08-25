Coriantumr M. “Cory” Pace, 58, of Spokane, Washington, went to be with his Lord Jesus on Aug. 8, 2021, at his home.
There will be no service. Arrangements are by Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel.
Even as a young boy he could fix just about anything. He also worked with wood, not just building and construction but carving and creating beautiful objects.
A member of Orchard Christian Fellowship, he built rock walls to beautify the church grounds, gathering and selecting each rock to install by hand.
He had a kind heart and tried to help others as he could. He was an artist and liked to nourish plants and people and was a good cook. He “adopted” a tree on the parking strip outside his apartment window.
He loved the outdoors, especially the area around St. George, Utah. In his younger years he rock climbed all over the red rock country of southern Utah. He rode his bike for miles, exploring the area around Spokane and chose to be baptized in the Spokane River.
Cory was much loved and will be forever in our hearts, his family said.
Cory is survived by his mother and stepfather, Karel and Elgin Dyer of Baker City; his father and stepmother, Larry and Veronica Pace of Texas; his brother, Paul S. Pace of Utah; his beloved son, “Cory” S. Pace of Utah; his friend, Vivian Romero of Spokane; his niece, Larissa, and her husband, Chad Laucomer of Oregon; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Larry B. Pace Jr.; his nephew, Jeremy B. Pace; both sets of grandparents; three uncles, one aunt and other loved ones.
Memorial donations can be made to any Salvation Army location of your choice.
To plant a tree in memory of 'Cory' Pace as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
