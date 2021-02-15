Coy Riggs
Baker City, 1935-2021
Coy Riggs, 85, of Baker City, died Feb. 4, 2021.
A graveside service with military honors will take place this spring at Mount Hope Cemetery, the date and time to be announced.
Coy Glenn was born on Oct. 6, 1935, at Baker to Clarence and Mary Riggs. He was raised in Eagle Valley and graduated in from St. Francis Academy in Baker City in 1953.
After high school, Coy enlisted in the Army. He was discharged in the fall of 1957. He returned to Richland and worked many odd jobs. In 1960 he went to work for Jones Trucking where he met Geri Cox. They were married on June 3, 1961, at Boise.
Coy spent most of his career as a heavy equipment mechanic in most of the western states. He and Geri traveled from job to job enjoying the new areas together. Coy retired from Granite Construction Company in 1998 and he and Geri settled down in Baker City. One of their favorite things to do was going to Halfway to mushroom in the spring and elk hunt in the fall. He had a love for fast cars and would often drive his yellow Corvette out to Halfway to have lunch with family.
Coy leaves behind his brother, Fred; his nephew, Frank Riggs; his niece, Merrilyn Seal; his nephew, Mark Pellisier; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Coy’s sense of humor and colorful use of words will be missed by everyone who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Geri; his brothers, Paul and Bob; his sister, Hazel; and his nephews, Marlyn Riggs and Greg Pellissier.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Coy, the family suggests Heart ’N Home Hospice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543 Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
