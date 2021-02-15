Cristi Crum
Formerly of Baker City, 1962-2021
Cristi (Ahrens) Crum, 58, of Alpine, Oregon, and a former longtime Baker City resident, died Jan. 27, 2021, after suffering a brain bleed.
In accordance with Cristi’s wishes, there will not be a formal funeral, instead a memorial gathering will take place on June 12, 2021. There will be a no-host potluck barbecue in her honor at Phillips Lake and an evening at the Wunder Mine Estate, 1105 Place St., Baker City. Please RSVP by June 6.
Cris was born on April 14, 1962, at Caldwell, Idaho, to Rick and Connie (Heeb) Ahrens. The family moved to Baker, where she spent most of her life.
She married her best friend and soulmate, Tracy Crum, in Bend in 1980. After several moves they settled back in her hometown of Baker, where they lived and raised their two sons. She was an amazing mother and grandmother who loved spending her time enjoying her six grandchildren.
Cris loved to cook, sew, garden, fish and camp. Some of her happiest times were spent in the out of doors picnicking with family and friends and plying them with her wonderful cooking. She was famous for her fried chicken and baked beans, which were served at nearly every holiday and family gathering.
She was an artist in her own right, creating beautiful and innovative quilts and faux stained glass window pieces. She took her canning seriously, creating family favorites such as her habanero jelly, hot and spicy veggie pickles, spicy tomato juice and salsas of all kinds.
Surviving relatives include her husband of 40 years, Tracy; her sons, Casey (April) and Michael Crum, both of Baker City; her father, Rick Ahrens; her sisters, Jodi (Randy) Culley, and Cyndi Mendez; her brother, Jeff Ahrens; six grandchildren, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Connie (Heeb) Watson; and her stepfather, Gary Watson.
For those wishing to send condolence cards, please send them in care of Casey Crum, 1370 Baker St., Baker City OR 97814.
