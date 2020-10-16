W. Curtis Wilson
Baker City, 1959-2020
W. Curtis Wilson, 61, of Baker City, left our world on Oct. 10, 2020.
There will be a celebration of Curt’s life today, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m. on Ben Dier Road at the front of the Elkhorn Mountains. Signs will be posted for the exact location. A potluck will be served with tri-tip meat provided. We hope to see you there to share memories of Curt, his family said.
Curt’s ashes will be spread by his son, Michael, at a place or places of his choosing.
Curt was born into our world on May 27, 1959, at the old St. Elizabeth Hospital on Fourth Street in Baker City. He was the first son of Walter and Glenda Wilson, and the first grandchild of G. Franklin Yeager. His parents divorced in 1970, and 6 years later, he acquired a new father figure, his stepdad Mike Purvine. Curt grew to love this man, “with all my heart,” as he always put it.
He liked all things growing up, but one place was special, his grandpa Bo’s and Grandma Ila’s ranch at Sparta. Curt lived and worked all his life in Baker County. He attended North Baker, Helen M. Stack, and Baker High School, graduating in 1977. At the age of 10, he joined the 4-H equestrian group called The Silver Spurs. He loved his big black mare, Velvet, showing her in 4-H and riding in the parades.
He liked all sports and played Little League baseball and Babe Ruth, making the all-star teams most years. Later in life, he was a member of slow pitch softball. He served with the Oregon National Guard at the Baker Armory.
Curt was at home in the outdoors, hunting elk in the Elkhorn Mountains where there is a hunting area named for him, “Curt’s Saddle,” deer in the Sparta area, and fishing and camping in all three Eagle Creeks in the area.
Although he was not a tall man, in no way was he a small man. He had a heart of gold and would do anything to help someone in need.
He met and married a sweet girl named Tammy Profitt in 1979. In the spring of 1980, his first child was born, Michael Curtis Wilson. Curt and Tammy later divorced, and on Aug. 3, 1985, he married the love of his life, Caroline Mae Scott. In 1994, they welcomed their daughter, Ashley Mae Wilson into this world. With that, his family was complete.
“We all believe and know Curt is in a better place, but our hearts are so sad now,” his family said. “We will think of him with a smile on our faces and love in our hearts in future years.”
Curtis is survived by his wife, Caroline; his son, Michael (Kelly), and his daughter, Ashley (Shane); his parents, Mike and Glenda; his grandchildren, Erin (Mike) Meadows of Fallon, Nevada, Jillian and Caden Wilson of Caldwell, Idaho, and his great-grandson, Dillon Michael Wilson of Caldwell; his brother, Dennis Wilson of Boise; his mother-in-law, Norma Scott of Baker City; and by many aunts and uncles, lots of cousins and a niece and two nephews. Curtis had too many friends to name them all.
Curtis was preceded in death by his father, Walter L. Wilson; his grandparents, Frank and Clara Yeager, and Bo and Ila Wilson; his father-in-law, George Scott; and several aunts and uncles.
To light a candle in memory of Curt or to leave a condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com
