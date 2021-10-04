Dale Koontz

Dale Gene Koontz, 81, of Baker City, died Sept. 5, 2021, at his residence.
A celebration of his life, with military honors, will take place Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. at Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St. A reception will follow the service.
Dale was born on Dec. 1, 1939, in Glenns Ferry, Idaho, to Elza Raymond and Nellie Koontz. He was a graduate of Baker High School and a member of the Army National Guard.
He was an employee of the Idaho Power Co. for more than 42 years, working his way up from surveyor, oiler 1, 2, and 3, and maintenance mechanic, and retiring as a Hells Canyon maintenance foreman.
Dale married Josephine Pifher on April 8, 1961, at St. Francis Catholic church in Baker City. They enjoyed years of camping, fishing, hunting, and many adventures in the great outdoors.
He is survived by his bride of 61 years, Josephine Koontz; three children: Carl Koontz of Baker City, Rodney Ray Koontz of Baker City, and JoDale Miller of Boise; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three siblings, and many nieces and nephews.
