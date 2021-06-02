Dan Douglas
Halfway, 1943-2021
Dan Douglas, 78, a longtime Halfway resident, died May 19, 2021, at his home, surrounded by love.
A graveside service with military honors will take place on Sunday, June 6 at 2 p.m. at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway.
Daniel Edward Douglas, “Little Dude,” was born on April 18, 1943, in Pine Valley to Marion “Dude” and Helen Douglas. He was their third child and first son. Dan attended Pine Town School for his elementary schooling, then Halfway High School, graduating in 1961.
After high school he attended a tech school in Klamath Falls before entering the Army. He served at many bases including one in Germany.
He worked at several different jobs following his stint in the service. The one he enjoyed best was working for Washington State, a job from which he retired.
He enjoyed rodeoing, hunting, fishing, and having a beer with family and friends. He built many close friendships and he never met a stranger.
In his younger days he loved working cattle with the Del Curtos. Sometimes if the Del Curtos were loading horses when Dan was on his way to school, he would just leave his school books at the end of the lane and skip school and go with them.
There were so many loving memories of his life that they can’t all be written down. He loved spending time with the Crow family and so many more that again, the list of names is long. He was a loving, caring, helpful person. He was the peacemaker of his family.
Dan is survived by his sisters, Barbara Carey of New Mexico, Sharon Hubbart of California, Donna Coyle of Idaho, Phyllis Gubser of Washington, Beverly Chadwick of Baker City, and Bessie Iverson of Halfway; his brother, Allen Douglas of Halfway; two special nieces, Terrie Simons and Rusti Lattin; and many other extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He was loved by all and we are grateful to have loved and known him, his family said. Rest in peace.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Dan, he suggested the Pine Valley Fair Association through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
