Dan Harmon
Baker City, Richland, 1935-2020
Dan Harmon, 85, of Baker City and Richland, died on Dec. 21, 2020, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
A celebration of Dan’s life will take place in Baker City when the weather is warming, the date and time to be announced.
Daniel Floyd David Harmon was born on June 23, 1935, at Toledo, Oregon, to LaRoy and Hilda (Voss) Harmon. He was raised and educated in Toledo, graduating from Toledo High School in 1953. After a year studying and playing football at Oregon State University in Corvallis, he joined the U.S. Army and served his country from 1954 to 1956.
On March 22, 1958, Dan married Nancy Ann Gardner at Newport. Together they had three children: Gregory, Elizabeth and James. Dan and Nancy moved their family from the Oregon Coast to Baker City in 1972.
Dan enjoyed a career with Oregon State Police from 1959 to 1985, rising through the ranks from patrolman in Newport and Tillamook, to first sergeant of the Baker City office. On his off time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, mining for gold up in Sumpter, fishing for steelhead, and hunting for elk, deer and pheasants. With his wife, Nancy, he was a member of many fraternal organizations, including the Baker City chapters of the Elks and the Eagles.
One of Dan and Nancy’s passions was their membership in, and volunteer work through, the Freemasons and Masonic appendant bodies. Dan was a Past Master of Baker Lodge No. 47, Oregon A. F. & A. M. He and Nancy were active in the Eastern Star, and Dan was involved in the Baker DeMolay, as well as being a Knight Commander of the Court of Honor in the Baker Valley of the Scottish Rite.
Most important to Dan was his work as a Shriner. Dan served as Outer Guard of the El Korah Temple in Wilsonville. One of his greatest honors was serving on the Board of Governors of the Portland Shriners Hospital for Children in 1988-1989. Dan was also known for his leadership within the East-West Shrine Football Game Committee. He was Game Chairman in 1988 and 1989, and had a reputation for personally helping make Oregon’s game one of the most successful in the country.
Dan is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Harmon and Randy Jorgenson of Richland; his son, James Harmon of Pendleton; his brother, David Esquivel, and sister, Josephine Esquivel; his grandchildren, Griffin Hale and his wife, Laura, Amanda Lindsay and her husband, Brian, Laura Hale and her partner, Jimmy Smith, Austin Harmon and his wife, Keisha, Aurora Harmon and Deanna Harmon; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Dan was preceded in death by his father, LaRoy Harmon; his mother, Hilda (Voss) Esquivel; his stepfather, Ignacio Esquivel; his wife, Nancy; his son, Gregory; and his brothers, Sidney and Monte.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Portland Shriners Hospital for Children through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
