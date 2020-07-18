Daniel Sword
Baker City, 1946-2020
Daniel Sword, 73, a longtime resident of Baker City, died July 14, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Per his request, there will be no funeral service.
Dan was born on Nov. 5, 1946, at Baker City. He was raised and educated in Baker City. He joined the United States Marine Corps after high school and served during the war in Vietnam. He was immensely proud of being a United States Marine.
In 1976 he married Kay Smietana and together they had a son, Dan Jr.
Dan worked as a logger for 20 years. After retirement he was employed with the City of Baker as a cemetery sexton, setting headstones and maintaining the cemetery grounds.
Dan is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kay Sword; his son, Danny Sword; and his sister, Karen Sword.
Dan was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Sword.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Dan the family suggests the VFW through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.