Danny Peters
Baker City
Danny M. Peters, 89, died peacefully on Jan. 16, 2020, in Baker City.
His memorial service will take place Saturday, Aug. 8, at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please bring your own chair and face mask.
Dan came full circle as he was born and raised in Baker City and attended the University of Oregon. He also entertained as a local DJ and drove a school bus. Dan moved on to serve in the United States Air Force, to work in Boise as a sportscaster for Channel 7, and to manage the Western Idaho Fairgrounds, as well as excelling in other varied professions and places. More than anything he loved his family and his Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Dan is survived by his wife, Nola Peters; his five children, Dale Peters, David Peters, Debra Peters, Kimberley Mitchell and Rick Scherette; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Norman Peters.
For those who would like to make a donation in Dan’s memory, the family suggests the Baker City Seventh-day Adventist School through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
