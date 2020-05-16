Daryle Burnside
Baker City, 1942-2020
Daryle Lloyd Burnside,78, of Baker City, died peacefully of kidney failure on May 13, 2020, at Meadowbrook Place in Baker City.
A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Daryle was born on April 12, 1942, at Prineville to Elmer and Emily Burnside. At the age of 3, his family moved to Baker City where he was raised and educated. He graduated from Baker High School in 1961.
After graduation Daryle attended Eastern Oregon University. There he earned an associate degree in business and also attained an insurance license. In 1963, he went to work as an insurance salesman for C. Jack Miller Insurance Agency. After several years, he purchased the business and formed Burnside Trails West Insurance. Daryle then married Mina Giels and adopted three children. They were married 41 years before they divorced.
Daryle was very successful in the insurance business. The agency grew and he was able to relocate to his own building at Main Street and Washington Avenue in downtown Baker City. He was very well educated in all aspects of insurance and became highly respected by his clients and peers. Daryle took in a business partner, Terry Schumacher, later on so he could concentrate on large industry and school districts’ insurance needs, which occupied him full time.
Daryle was a very knowledgeable gun collector. His interest was Civil War history and artifacts, but vintage guns were his passion. He owned and displayed, on his office wall, a framed pistol and book that General Ambrose Burnside carried during the Civil War. The general was on his family tree. Gun collectors from all over brought to him many firearms to either appraise or sell on consignment. He traveled all over the Northwest buying and selling vintage and modern firearms at gun shows.
Daryle was a small man in stature, but he loomed very large to his friends and family. He loved a good party, gambling, playing poker and throwing the dice at casinos. He always had a group of friends joining him for drinks and fun at his favorite hangouts in Baker City. Tall tales were his specialty, so you never knew what to believe. Upon his retirement he said, “I had fun.”
He will be missed by all who knew him. The family would like to thank the kind people at Meadowbrook Place and Heart ’N Home Hospice for their exceptional care of Darlye in his final days.
Daryle is survived by his children, Todd Burnside of Walla Walla,Washington, Angel Skelton of McCall, Idaho, and Travis Burnside of Eugene; his sister, Deannie (Wayne) Wirth of Spokane, Washington; his brother, Wayne (Linda) Burnside of Baker City; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Daryle was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Emily Burnside; and his sister, Patricia Brooks.
Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Daryle may do so to Best Friends of Baker animal shelter through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
