David Cherry

David G. Cherry, 75, of Baker City, died peacefully on Oct. 8, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise.
At David’s request, there will not be a funeral service; however, a private memorial service will take place in the spring of 2022.
Dave was born on Dec. 13, 1945, at Red Wood Falls, Minnesota. He was the fourth child born to Dale and Irene Cherry. In 1957 the Cherry family moved to Baker, where Dave celebrated his 12th birthday and completed grades six through 12. Dave graduated from high school in 1963 at the age of 17. He immediately enlisted in the US Navy, where he spent four years as an able seaman and electrician’s mate. Dave returned to Baker after his discharge, where he met and married Susie “Fulton” Cherry on March 7, 1969. Together they raised two children.
As Dave continued his education and pursued a career in the electronics field, the family participated in many moves throughout Oregon and California. Dave’s final move was his retirement back to Baker in 2019.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Susie Cherry of Baker City; his son, Kurtis Cherry of Aloha, Oregon; his daughter, Brandy Cherry of Aloha; his grandsons, Brandon Michels and Skyler DuBois, both of Aloha; his granddaughters, Makayla DuBois of Aloha, and Ellie Mae Cherry of Beaverton; his sisters, Vivian (David) Clevenger, Darlene (Bill) Rompa, and sisters-in-law, Annette (Darl) Hagey and Joyce (Bruce) Mallory.
David was preceded in death by his mother, Irene Cherry, his father, Dale Cherry; and his sister, Alice Schulte.
