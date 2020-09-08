David Hicks
Baker City, 1954-2020
“Let’s make sure these kids have fun.” As a longtime sports advocate, David Hicks, 65, of Baker City, will be remembered as a passionate mentor, coach, and friend to youth throughout the region.
David died on Aug. 27, 2020, at Mountain Grove, Missouri.
A wingding gathering in David’s honor will take place Saturday, Oct. 10 from noon to 3 p.m. at The Little Pig, 3685 10th St. in Baker City. Those attending are welcome to bring a salad or side dish.
David Eugene Hicks was born on Christmas Day 1954 at Baker City to Raymond Eugene and Ida Grace (Smith) Hicks.
He was the third of four siblings, including his two brothers, Lynn and Douglas, and his sister, Patricia. David attended school in Baker and was a graduate of Baker High School in 1973, and he played football at Portland State University.
David and his wife, Julee (Moreau), were married for 43 years. He was extremely proud of his daughter, Annelle Marie, and his son, William Eugene.
David’s greatest tutor for youth activities was his father, Gene. Following in his father’s footsteps, David coached Little League baseball and middle school football. He also umpired baseball and softball, participating in various youth sports programs for over 50 years. His volunteerism passion continued, and he served as the Oregon Little League District 3 Administrator for more than 18 years.
Surviving David are his wife, Julee; his daughter, Annie, of Salem; his son, Will and Will’s wife, Lindsey, of Newberg.
Extended family includes the Oregon Little League organization as well as the many young individuals he helped to influence, and an extraordinary bounty of friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Lynn.
A scholarship fund is being established to continue David’s enthusiasm supporting kids. Memorials can be directed to Oregon State Little League, P.O. Box 17661, Salem, OR 97305.
