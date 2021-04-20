David Osman
Halfway, 1946-2021
David George Osman, 74, of Halfway, died April 9, 2021 at his home.
A traditional funeral service took place on April 17 at the Pine Valley Presbyterian Church, followed by a graveside service provided by the local VFW, with military honors, at the Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway.
David G. Osman was born on May 2, 1946, in Pennsylvania to George and Dorothy Osman. He was raised in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Horsham High School. Dave developed a strong work ethic early on in life. At just 16 years old he earned his Eagle Scout badge, one of his proudest achievements. He was also an accomplished athlete in track, baseball and ice hockey.
After high school, Dave attended Utah State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Forestry. Following in his father’s footsteps, Dave served in the Army during Vietnam, becoming a third-generation veteran. He served two tours of duty and was honorably discharged.
Dave then moved to Halfway. In 1998 he married Linn Bowerman. Linn had three sons, Mack, James and Joshua. Dave and Linn built many happy memories together. Dave loved being a grandparent and enjoyed the time he had with all of his grandchildren.
Dave worked for more than 50 years in forestry and timber management as an independent contractor. He had a passion for the outdoors that he shared with his family. Dave held many fond memories of using a pack team with his close friends and colleagues in both work and leisure through the Hells Canyon country. Another of Dave’s proudest accomplishments was the construction of his home, which he built with timber harvested off of his own land. This was a dream come true for Dave.
Dave loved his dogs, spending countless hours with them cruising timber. He also enjoyed mechanics (when it was on his muscle cars), fishing, hunting and drag racing. He was an officer in the VFW Post 7847 and an elder in the Pine Valley Presbyterian Church. He cherished his time in the outdoors, his memories working alongside his close friends and family and his wife.
Dave was a man of goals and obtaining them. He was proudest of his service to the country and his long career as a timber cruiser.
Dave is survived by his wife, Linn Osman; his children, Mack and Angie, James, Joshua and Hailey; his grandchildren, Alan, Arron, J.W. Cameron, Kylee, Colten and David; his sister, Donna; his nephews, Solomon and Christian; and many friends.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Dave the family suggests either the Presbyterian Church; VFW Post 7847; VFW Ladies Auxiliary; or the Pine Valley Fire Department through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
