David R. Romine Sr., 87, of Richland, died Sept. 26, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.
His memorial service will take place Saturday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Pine Valley Presbyterian Church in Halfway.
David was a lifelong resident of Eastern Oregon. He was born on April 14, 1934, in La Grande to Oliver and Carrie Mae (Houston) Romine. David worked for the Royal Café during high school and graduated from La Grande High School in 1953. David went into the Army during the Korean conflict in June of 1953 and served for two years. Following an honorable discharge, he was released back to the Oregon National Guard, where he served for more than 30 years.
David married the love of his life, Ora “Skip” Hendrix, in Baker City on Nov. 24, 1956. They made their home in La Grande and Halfway and were married for 64 years.
David worked for Boise Cascade, then spent more than 30 years at the Oregon Department of Transportation, plowing snow at Meacham and working in road maintenance. He was a lifelong member of the La Grande Eagles FOE 259 and was a longtime member of the Halfway Lions, volunteering a lot of his time to their community projects.
David is survived by his wife, Ora Hendrix Romine of Richland; his brothers, Jerry Romine of Clarkston, Washington, and Larry Romine of La Grande; his sister, Shirley Harrod of Vale; his grandsons, Thomas Romine, Jonathan Romine and Craig Romine; his granddaughter, Sara Sword; his great-grandsons, Craig, Claesen and Tristan; and his great-granddaughters. Brooklyn, Rachael and Arianna.
David was preceded in death by his two sons, Jim Russell Romine and David Oliver Romine.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of David, the family suggests either the Senior Meals or the Pine Valley Museum through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
