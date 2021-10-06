David Romine, 62, of Halfway, died Sept. 12, 2021, at his parents’ home in Richland.
His memorial service will take place Saturday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Pine Valley Presbyterian Church in Halfway.
David Oliver Romine was born on April 30, 1959, in La Grande to David and Ora “Skip” Romine. David was raised in La Grande, attending grade schools and graduating from La Grande High School in 1979. David joined the Oregon Army National Guard right out of high school and remained a cook the entire 13 years that he was enlisted. He left the military with an honorable discharge. David married Sheila Neer and together they had two children. They divorced in 1994.
During David’s life he was a jack of all trades. He worked for Western Automatic from 1978-82. He then went on to own and operate his own sprinkler fitting business called Blue Mt. Fire Protection from 1982-87. Dave then worked at Cascade Fire Protection from 1987 to 1994. Currently David was self-employed as a handyman and doing construction, from taking on the small projects of a pump house to putting on an addition to a home which might include foundation, dry wall, painting, flooring and more. David had a huge heart, always willing to help anyone at any time with anything.
A favorite pet of David’s was “ol’ Red Dog.” He loved going into the mountains and mushrooming. He enjoyed working with wood and yard art, and creating small furniture. Just before this year’s Labor Day Rodeo in Halfway he made a two-sided bench which found its way from Main Street, from one side of the street to the other and to the Fairgrounds for people to enjoy.
David is survived by his son, Craig Romine and his wife, Natasha, of Union; his daughter, Sara Sword and her husband, Kevin, of La Grande; his parents, David and Skip Romine of Richland; his nephews, Tom and Jon Romine; his uncles, Jerry Romine of Clarkston, Washington, and Larry Romine of La Grande; and his aunt, Shirley Harrod of Vale.
He was preceded in death by his brother, James Romine.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of David, the family suggests Best Friends of Baker (pet adoption and rescue) through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of David Romine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Hang on!
Before you go...
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Hang On!
Before you go...
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.