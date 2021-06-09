David Wright
Baker City, 1932-2021
David Wright, 89, of Baker City, died June 4, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
A traditional funeral service will be take place Saturday, June 12, at the Calvary Baptist Church in Baker City, Oregon.
David Lee Wright was born on March 7, 1932, at Baker to R. Lee and Jewel J. (Speelman) Wright. He was raised in Baker and graduated from Baker High School in 1951. He met Mary Ann Moore at church when she was singing at an evening church service. They were married on Feb. 14, 1951, and enjoyed 48 years together until her passing.
Dave worked at Ellingson Lumber Company for 42½ years and did farming on the side. He enjoyed watching the crops and his children grow, building and remodeling houses, eating biscuits and gravy and good barbecued ribs.
Dave is survived by his children, Patricia “Tricia” and her husband, Chuck Everson of Baker City, Susan “Susie” Kaser and her husband, Kurt of Hines, Oregon, James “Jim” Wright and wife, Cindy, of North Powder, Molly Mansfield and her husband, Wes, of Redmond; his brothers, Dwayne and Evonne Wright, Rod and Carol Wright, and Richard and Myrna Wright; his grandchildren, Tricia, Andrew, Kate, Jaxson, Mike, BJ, Mary Jo, Jason, Judd, Jenna, David, Zach and Megan; his great-grandchildren, Jordan, Hannah, Hope, Avery, Trentin, Broklyn, David G. and Crissy Jo; his great-great-grandchildren, Dean and Zack; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Jewel Wright; his wife, Mary Ann Moore Wright; his son Michael David Wright; his granddaughter, Jessica Erin Wright; and his daughter-in-law, Ruthie Tye Wright.
Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Dave may do so to the Pine Valley Fair Association earmarked to the Livestock through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
