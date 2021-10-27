Dean Spence

Dean Franklin Spence, 84, of Baker City, died Oct. 21, 2021, at his residence.
A memorial service with military honors will take place Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Harvest Church, 3720 Birch St. Following the service, a reception will be held at the Harvest Church Fellowship Hall.
Dean was born on April 14, 1937, in Watford City, North Dakota, to John William and Hilda Ida Amy (Anderson) Spence. In the early 1940s Dean moved with his family to Buckley, Washington, where his dad worked in the shipyards in Tacoma, Washington, supporting the World War II effort. After the war, the Spence family moved to Hubbard, Oregon, in the Willamette Valley. Dean had many fond memories of growing up on their farm with his four other brothers, one older and three younger.
Dean graduated from the first graduating class of North Marion High School, Class of 1955. Following high school, he served with the National Guard and later became a custom house builder in the Canby region.
Dean met the love of his life, Bonnie Mae Payton, who he married on Sept. 4, 1987. They opened and operated Spence Industrial Supply and Rental in Baker City, which has been in operation for nearly 40 years.
Faith was an integral part of Dean’s life. He was an active member of the Harvest Church and Agape Church. He attended Bible study and prayer meetings several times a week. He loved to travel and visited Israel twice. Dean was kindhearted and generous to everyone he met, and he never knew a stranger.
Dean is survived by his brother, Richard (Dianne) Spence; his children, Diana Spence Rowley, Daron Spence, Greg Sharp, Janna Spence Bishop, and Bonnie’s children; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; his brothers, James, John and David Spence; and his children. Wanda Spence Dickson and Kevin Hastie.
Memorial contributions in honor of Dean may be made to Compassion International or to the Idaho Youth Ranch through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for Dean’s family, or to share a memory, go to www.grayswestco.com.
