Daniel Caleb Crist: 18, died in an automobile accident on July 15, 2023, just north of Long Creek. His funeral will be Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church in La Grande, with Pastor Sam Wiseman officiating. A reception will follow immediately afterward in the church’s fellowship hall. Vault interment, with full military honors,w ill take place the same day at 2 p.m. at the Haines Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Haiti Lutheran Mission through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Daniel’s honor, or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Obituary Policy
Receive the latest obituaries from the Baker City Herald to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive browser alerts on specific topics?
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.