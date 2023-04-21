Linda Tester: 79, of Baker City, died April 17, 2023, at Settler’s Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Joelene LaVelle Pierce: 47, of Elgin, died April 19, 2023, at Providence Saint Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Washington. Her memorial service will be Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with Pastor Jesse Whitford of the Baker City Christian Church officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Joelene Pierce Memorial Fund through Gray’s West & Co., 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. Contributions will be used to support Joelene’s children with their future expenses. To leave online condolences for Joelene’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Obituary Policy
Receive the latest obituaries from the Baker City Herald to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive browser alerts on specific topics?
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.