Jean Heizer: 84, a longtime Baker City resident and retired business lady, died July 27, 2022, at Settler’s Park. A memorial service will be announced and take place this fall. Donations can be made to the Orpheum Theater or Best Friends of Baker, through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Jean’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Naomi Jane Becktold: age 2, of Baker City, died July 15, 2022, in Boise, in her mother’s arms. A public service for Naomi will take place Friday, Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Baker City Christian Church, 675 Highway 7.
Letha Lavonne (Linder) Worley: 98, of Payette, Idaho, died on July 27, 2022. A graveside service will take place Friday, Aug. 5 at 9 a.m. PDT at Riverside Cemetery in Payette. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences can be made to Letha’s family at www.shafferjensen.com. Memorials in her honor may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation in care of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, ID 83661.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Obituary Policy
Receive the latest obituaries from the Baker City Herald to your Inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive browser alerts on specific topics?
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.