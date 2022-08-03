Jeanette Geesing: 79, of Pleasant Valley, died July 31, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family. A private family service will take place. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
John Chamberlain: 80, of Halfway, died Aug. 1, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Harvey Clayton ‘Bud’ Crim: 92, of Baker City, died July 29, 2022, at his residence. No services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions can be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Bud’s honor or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Peggy Anna Pittman: 77, of Baker City, died July 27, 2022, at his residence. Her graveside service at Mount Hope Cemetery will be announced in the near future. Memorial contributions can be made to Smile Train, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Peggy’s honor or to offer online condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Jean Heizer: 84, a longtime Baker City resident and retired business lady, died July 27, 2022, at Settler’s Park. A memorial service will be announced and take place this fall. Donations can be made to the Orpheum Theater or Best Friends of Baker, through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Jean’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
Letha Lavonne (Linder) Worley: 98, of Payette, Idaho, died on July 27, 2022. A graveside service will take place Friday, Aug. 5 at 9 a.m. PDT at Riverside Cemetery in Payette. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences can be made to Letha’s family at www.shafferjensen.com. Memorials in her honor may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation in care of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, P.O. Box 730, Payette, ID 83661.
