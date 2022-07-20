Shirley Jane Dodson: 87, of Baker City, died July 18, 2022, at her home. Her family will host a celebration of her life on Saturday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shirley and Dale’s home at 1035 F St. Friends and loved ones are welcome to stop by at their convenience during that time. It will be a time to visit with Shirley’s family and offer love, support and condolences to them. Memorial contributions can be made to Best Friends of Baker in care of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Shirley’s honor, or to leave an online condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Cynthia Lee Hoskins: 68, of Baker City, died July 16, 2022, at the OHSU Peter O. Kohler Pavilion in Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Cynthia’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Kathleen Marie ‘Kate’ Sullivan: 66, of Hereford, died July 16, 2022, near Dooley Mountain Summit. Arrangements are under the direction of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel. To leave an online condolence for Kate’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Frank William Hermann: 65, of Baker City died July 15, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. A celebration of his life will take place in the near future, the date and time to be announced when confirmed. To leave an online condolence for Frank’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Justin Michael Rothenberger: 16, of Baker City, and formerly of Huntington, died July 13, 2022, in Baker City. He will be interred at the Huntington Cemetery in a private family service. A celebration of life for the public will take place Saturday, July 23 at 2 p.m. at 255 Lincoln St. in Huntington. Memorial contributions can be made to the family’s GoFundMe page; you can find a link to that page, and leave an online condolence for Justin’s family, at www.grayswestco.com.
Mary Jean Carter: 91, of Baker City, died July 17, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City. Visitations will be Sunday, July 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave. A graveside service will take place Monday, July 25 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, with Jerry Nichole of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church will officiate the service. A reception will directly follow the graveside service, at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church Fellowship Hall. Memorial contributions can be made to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Mary Jean’s family, go to at www.grayswestco.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.