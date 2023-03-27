Lloyd Bigler: 74, of North Powder, died March 24, 2023, at his home. A celebration of life will take place Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. at the Wolf Creek Grange in North Powder (next to the post office). Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Michael Leroy Snyder: 64, of Baker City, died March 21, 2023, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. A memorial service with Navy funeral honors will take place June 10 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Nazarene Church, 1250 Hughes Lane. Formal attire is not encouraged. If you are a fan of the Raiders, Braves or Beavers, dress in their colors in honor of Michael. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.. To leave an online condolence for Michael’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Joyce Elaine Berryhill: 82, of Baker City, died March 24, 2023, at her residence at Settler’s Park Assisted Living. A celebration of her life is being planned, with details to be announced when confirmed. Memorial contributions can be made to the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.. To leave an online condolence for Joyce’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Rock D. Madsen: 66, of Baker City, died March 26, 2023, at his home. At his request, cremation was held and a celebration of his life will take place at a later date in Boise. Services are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center. To light a candle in Rock’s memory, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
