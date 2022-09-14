Richard Lee ‘Dick’ Micka: 84, of Baker City, entered the gates of Heaven on Sept. 11, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception in the church fellowship hall following the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Safe Families Program of the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center, or to the Baker City Nazarene Church in care of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Dick’s memory, or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.

Nicolette M. Brown: 71, of Baker City, and formerly of Oregon City, died Sept. 13, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. To leave an online condolence for Nicolette’s family and caretaker, go to www.grayswestco.com.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.