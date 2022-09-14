Richard Lee ‘Dick’ Micka: 84, of Baker City, entered the gates of Heaven on Sept. 11, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception in the church fellowship hall following the service. Memorial contributions can be made to the Safe Families Program of the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center, or to the Baker City Nazarene Church in care of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Dick’s memory, or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Nicolette M. Brown: 71, of Baker City, and formerly of Oregon City, died Sept. 13, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City. To leave an online condolence for Nicolette’s family and caretaker, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Sofia Hendricks: 83, of Baker City, died Sept. 11, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise. Contributions can be made to the Sofia Hendricks Memorial Fund at any Umpqua Bank or at Cody’s General Store in Baker City. A service will be determined at a later date.
