Gordon Eugene Colton: 82, of Baker City, died Sept. 3, 2022, surrounded by family. His memorial service will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, followed by interment, with military honors, at Mount Hope Cemetery. Friends are invited to join the family for a reception, after the interment, at the St. Francis Parish Hall. Visitations will be Friday, Sept. 9 from noon to 4 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., with the Rosary said at 3 p.m. Contributions in Gordon’s memory can be made to the Baker FFA chapter or to the Alzheimer’s Association. To leave an online condolence for Gordon’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Dale Dodson: 91, of Baker City, entered into Heaven on Sept. 2, 2022, at Meadowbrook Place in Baker City, A celebration of his life will be planned and announced later. Memorial contributions can be made to the Baker Orpheum Theatre Project in care of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Dale’s honor, or to offer online condolences to his family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
Eva LaValle Scrivner: 89, a longtime Baker City resident, died Sept. 4, 2022, at Ashley Maney Assisted Living, surrounded by her family. Arrangements are under the direction of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
