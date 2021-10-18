DebbraAnn Langley
2001-2021
DebbraAnn Mildred Langley, 20, died Aug. 10, 2021, due to complications with her heart while hospitalized in Portland.
A celebration of her life will take place Saturday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. at the Baker City Seventh Day Adventist Church, 42171 Chico Road. There will be a potluck to follow. This service will include her great-grandparents, Karlee E.E. Langley and Ivan Langley. The family understands the concerns of COVID, and if you do not feel comfortable or are not able to attend, the family appreciates your thoughts and prayers. Services will be available online at www.bakercityor.adventistchurch.org.
If you have an experience or something you would like to share about the life of DebbraAnn please feel free to send an email to nmlangley1974@gmail.com and the family will share it at the celebration of life.
DebbraAnn was born on July 24, 2001, to Novalee Langley and Kent Hampton. She was a bundle of joy to watch grow up into a wonderful person. During soccer games she was always helping the person without a shoe, who was hurt, or whatever happened. Her concern for how people felt was important to her and followed her through her whole life.
In early 2010 her mom was diagnosed with cancer. They moved to Henderson, Nevada, for her mom to receive treatments and to have help taking care of DebbraAnn. While in Henderson, she found a connection with the Paradise Seventh Day Adventist Church and their Pathfinders group. They took her in and made sure she was involved in as much as she could. She really enjoyed feeding the homeless every Saturday afternoon. It amazed her that they looked normal and yet so many were hungry. She learned the sign language honor and was able to sign to a man that was on the streets in a wheelchair and deaf. She also talked with another person who was deaf in a shopping mall. These were very interesting experiences. The man was shy but lit up like a Christmas tree when she signed to him. Her dad came down for a week to see her each Christmas that she was away.
DebbraAnn loved attending the Hampton family Christmas parties and dinners held at the La Grande Mavericks as well as at Willow School, where the kids received gifts and made gingerbread houses, sugar cookies and crafts. She also loved to attend the Hampton family reunions held at the ranch every second Saturday in July. Talking with family she hadn’t seen throughout the year.
When her dad had his leg amputated, Novalee would bring DebbraAnn to the hospital in the Tri-Cities and they would stay with him during his recoveries. She was always a very caring and loving daughter.
She continued with her care for others in many ways, the best being her hugs. Those who knew her best can attest to her hugs and always telling you “Hi, how are you!” multiple times in one visit.
DebbraAnn loved animals dearly. She left behind her dog of 13 years, Little Heart. Little Heart slept with her every night. She had two therapy cats as well. Her family had never seen two cats allow her to do so much with them. They brought her great joy, peace, and comfort. The kids she went to school with knew she would stand up for those in need and they will deeply miss her.
She graduated from Union High School in June of 2021. While attending Union High School she was crowned Homecoming Queen in the fall of 2019. Even though she did not participate in sports it was voted to award this title because of her support of school sports and sportsmanship behavior. She participated in Drama class.
She was enrolled through an online college to start forensic courses in Florida and was accepted into St. Leo University in Forensic Science. Her plans were set, and she was working with VR and BTI to establish a work history.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to an animal shelter of your choice.
