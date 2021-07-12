Della Clelland
Baker City, 1930-2021
Della Jean Clelland, 91, of Baker City, died July 7, 2021, at her home.
Her memorial service will take place Thursday, July 15 at 11 a.m. at the Baker City Church of Christ, 2533 Church St.
Della was born on April 28, 1930, at Baker. She was raised in Haines and graduated from Baker High School in 1949. Della lived in North Powder, Wingville, Rock Creek, Haines, Prairie City, and Bremerton, Washington; however, since 1960 she has resided in Baker City.
In her early years she worked at a box factory and then later at the St. Elizabeth Nursing Home. Her hardest and favorite job in life was taking care of her home and six children.
Della was married five times and was never afraid to fall in love. Her life philosophy was “Que Sera, Que Sera, whatever will be, will be.”
Della enjoyed sewing, reading, crossword puzzles, doodle drawing and working in her yard. Her favorite color was red and she loved any jewelry with bling. Her daughters adored her and they wrote her poems that she cherished. She loved to dance and taught all her daughters how to jitterbug.
Della overcame much strife during her life. She leaves behind a legacy of being generous and giving to all with a loving heart. She never knew a stranger, was a friend to all and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her sweetheart of 23 years, Bob Trumball; her daughters, LaDonna (Steve) Ritter, Teresa (Dave) English, Linda Couzens, and Brenda (Patrick) Carey; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Della was preceded in death by her parents, Balem and Dorcy Taylor; her daughters, Debra Wimp and Carol Miller; her son-in-law, Dan Couzens; her brothers, Loring “Jack” Russell and Howard Taylor; her sister, Faye Longbrake; and her beloved little dog, Candy.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Della, the family suggests the Billie Ruth Bootsma Fund or the VFW No. 3048 through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
