Deloros Dickison
Baker City, 1928-2018
The Dickison family wishes to announce the passing of Deloros Elaine Shoemaker Dickison at her home on July 9, 2021. Deloras was 93 years when she passed.
A celebration of life service will take place Wednesday, July 14 at 11 a.m. at Agape Christian Center, 650 Highway 7. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Deloros was born on June, 28, 1928, at Pasco, Washington, to Harry and Vola Shoemaker, the oldest of four siblings. After moving to Baker with her parents she graduated from Baker High School. She worked for Bell Telephone and was a longstanding member of the Methodist Church from childhood.
She married Charles Rodney Dickison on Feb. 8, 1953. She was a devoted wife for 52 years and a loving mother and grandmother.
Deloros was active as one of the founding families of the Agape Church and served at the Baker Senior Center for many years. She enjoyed YMCA water aerobics and gardening.
Deloros is survived by two brothers, Rod and Dixon Shoemaker; her children, Jim Dickison, Ron Dickison and Eutonna M. Dickison Lee; and five grandchildren, Amos Lee, Shelby Lee, Eli Dickison, Michelle Dickison Cooper and Kyle Dickison; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions may direct them to Agape Christian Center or St. Judes Childrens Hospital. This may be done through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To like a candle in memory of Deloros, go to www.colestributecenter.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.