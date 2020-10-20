Denny Grosse
Baker City
Dennise Grosse, 89, of Baker City, died Oct. 13, 2020, at a care facility in Meridian, Idaho. In her last days, the care facility relaxed their COVID-19 protocol and allowed family to be by her bedside.
Dennise — or Denny, as she was known by friends — was a native of Michigan but also lived in several other states, as well as with her parents in Germany in the post-World War II years. She always said “bloom where you are planted!” She embraced almost every new home with enthusiasm and in turn was welcomed and accepted by her new community.
While her husband, Burck, pursued a career at General Motors, Denny focused on raising their four children — Eric, Barbara, Scott and Russell, at homes in Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, then back again in Indiana, Michigan, finally retiring to Florida.
She moved to Baker City with her beloved husband, Burck, and mother, Dell, from their home in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2006, though, sadly, Burck and Dell passed away not long after the move. Their new home was a 1911 Craftsman, totally renovated for comfort and ADA accessibility. It boasted an enormous front porch, outfitted with comfy wicker furniture.
Situated next door to daughter Barbara and son-in-law Dwight Sidway, and across the street from Dwight’s brother, Todd Sidway, she grew very close to Todd and Dwight and became like a mother to them.
Dwight and Barbara restored the Geiser Grand Hotel in downtown Baker City, and Denny and Burck pitched in. Denny oversaw the design, creation and installation of all the window coverings. With 103 original windows, measuring 10 feet tall, that was quite the undertaking! After moving full time to Baker City, Denny took on conducting the “Step Back in Time” tours at the Geiser Grand. She created her own historic costumes and entertained guests with crazy but true stories of Baker City’s wild west past and how the landmark was saved. Guests raved about how funny she was and how she could make history come to life. Often guests would hang out with her asking questions for another hour! She joined the board of the Baker Historical Society, and served as secretary for many years. She enjoyed exploring the history of her adopted hometown.
Church was an important part of Denny’s life. In fact, she met her husband, Burck, at a church social in Flint, Michigan, and they married a year later while he was still in college. Both she and Burck were active in churches wherever they lived; in Baker City she served the First Presbyterian Church as a deacon and was active in Bible study and women’s support groups. She loved helping with the ministry to children at the middle school.
Her husband, Burck, was the love of her life, truly her soulmate. She was enormously proud of him and his great career at General Motors. Back then corporate culture was that every time there was a job promotion, there was also a move to a different town. And that was every 2 to 5 years. She managed the household moves pretty much on her own, all while raising four kids.
Denny enjoyed gardening, including snapdragons, pansies, daffodils, mint and bleeding hearts by the back door, an Irish tradition she carried on in honor of her beloved maternal grandmother, Granny Scott.
Denny was accomplished at sewing and needlework. She could create tailored clothes and loved to quilt and create needlepoint and counted cross stitch. She famously crafted cross stitch samplers or greeting cards for every birthday and milestone.
She was quite the baker, famous for her fancifully decorated cakes and wonderful cookies and brownies. She took great pride that everything in her kitchen was “from scratch.” Whenever the kids would come home for visits, she had to have a variety of cookies freshly made. Every holiday dinner, at least three kinds of pie. She liked to take plates of cookies to the police and fire stations on Christmas Eve.
Denny loved music, and entertained the family playing the piano and singing popular Broadway and movie scores; Nat King Cole’s “Rambling Rose” was a favorite. She dearly loved cats and dogs. She took delight in others’ pets, and completely doted on her own.
Denny and Burck loved the adventure of travel! When the kids were young they packed up the station wagon and saw the country every summer in epic road trips, catching national parks from Maine to Florida to the Rocky Mountains. Later, after the kids had left home, the two of them traveled the world in style, including the famed Orient Express and European river cruises.
Denny loved to read! Every night she would read at least one book to every child individually, inculcating an enduring love of reading and learning with her children. She always was reading; histories, murder mysteries and books with cat protagonists were favorites.
The most important thing in her life was encouraging her children to become strong individuals and to pursue their dreams. All four children and four adult grandchildren have had very successful careers. She was immensely proud of them all and remained close to her kids.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Sidway; her sons, Eric Grosse, Russell Grosse and Scott Grosse; and four grandchildren, Emily Clements, Roger Grosse, Anne Grosse and Robert Grosse.
