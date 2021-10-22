Diane Arvey

Diane G. Arvey, 71, of Baker City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on the evening of Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.
Diane was born on April 30, 1950, in Centralia, Washington, to Gladys and Robert Edwards. She was raised on a farm in Toledo, Washington, until her parents moved to Port Townsend alongside her five beloved siblings. Diane was among the first wave of female state troopers in the Pacific Northwest — the first step in a dutiful lifelong career in public service.
When her career as an Ordinance Control Officer transported her to Stayton, Oregon, in 1982, Diane met her soulmate, Kerby Arvey, whom she married in 1985. The two shared an admiration of the outdoors, recreation, and travel. Their love of nature informed their decision to relocate to Baker City in 2003, where she served as a sergeant through the Oregon Department of Corrections until her retirement in 2012.
Diane was an active volunteer in her community, an avid quilter, and lover of all things handcrafted. In her free time, she enjoyed fishing with Kerby, crafting and quilting with her dear band of Baker City seamstresses, and traveling to support her grandchildren in their various activities. Above all else, Diane’s greatest joy in life was her family.
Diane is survived by her mother, Gladys V. Edwards; her siblings, Sharon Baker, Barbra Lief, Ed Edwards (Sue), Dave Edwards (Judi), and her twin sister, Darlene K. Edwards; her husband, Kerby Arvey; her sons, Christian Pedersen and James Pedersen (Mishelle); her daughter, Lisa Eckis (John); her grandchildren, McKenzie, Hayden, Bailey, Kristopher and Derrick; and her two cats, Jinx and Charlie.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Edwards.
Her memory will forever be documented in her lovingly crafted scrapbooks, and preserved in the quilts she stitched to keep her loved ones warm. She lives on in the selfless, resourceful, optimistic, and pioneering spirit she imparted on those who were fortunate enough to know her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Baker City Senior Center or the Baker City YMCA through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Hang on!
Before you go...
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Hang On!
Before you go...
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.