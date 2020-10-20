Diane Barlow
Formerly of Baker City
Diane Louise Barlow, 78, of Olympia, Washington, died on Oct. 8, 2020, at Olympia.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City. The Rev. Suresh Telagani of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral will be the celebrant. Due to the COVID-19 regulations, masks and social distancing will be requested. There will be a luncheon afterward in the St. Francis Parish Hall.
Diane was born in Baker City and was the daughter of Vivian Castles Criss and Harvey Criss. She was raised with three brothers, David, Gary and Kent Criss, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. The happiest times of her early years were spent at family picnics at Ebell Creek. She attended school at St. Francis Academy in Baker City and met her husband of 57 years, Scottie Barlow, in 1961. They married in February of 1963 and had four children, Debbie, Bob, Tim and John.
They moved to Portland in 1967, moved to Seattle in 1968, and finally to Olympia in 1976, where they finished raising their children. Diane went to work for Stusser Electric and retired 20 years later.
She loved all sports, especially soccer, and watched a million games between her children, grandchildren, and Seattle Sounders. When she finally had time for herself, her yard and flowers were her passion, as well as her love for chocolate.
She is survived by her husband, Scottie, of the family home; her daughter, Debbie Poe (Wade) of Baker City; her sons, Bob Barlow (Lisa Alexander) of Olympia, Tim Barlow (Mary Rants) of Olympia, and John Barlow (Sheila) of Issaquah, Washington.
Diane and Scottie have six grandchildren: Hannah Barlow, Casey Poe, Riley Barlow, Skye Barlow, Reese Barlow, and Jillian Poe, as well as Cameron Malizio, Alysha Ketola, Chris, Jessica, and Charlie Poe. Family was everything to her, and she loved and cherished her children and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
The memorial Mass will be livestreamed; a link will be provided on the Gray’s West & Co. website, where you can also light a candle for Diane or leave a condolence for her family, www.grayswestco.com
