Diane Carlisle
Baker City, 1941-2021
Diane Carlisle, 79, of Baker City, died Feb. 11, 2021.
A celebration of Diane’s life and memorial service will take place at a later date, the time and place to be announced.
Diane Rae Carrithers Carlisle was born on June 23, 1941, at Bakersfield, California, to Frances Bartlett and Ray Carlton Carrithers. She spent most of her childhood at Robinette, Oregon, an isolated community in the Snake River Canyon, on the Oregon-Idaho border, east of Baker City. Her family operated the Robinette grocery store and post office, while raising cattle and alfalfa seed on their Jackson Bar Idaho ranch. Diane attended the one-room Robinette Grade School, and then boarded with Judge John and Cornelia Sass at Richland during her years at Eagle Valley High School. Following the flooding of the Snake River Canyon by the Brownlee Dam in 1958, the Carrithers family moved to Santa Cruz, California, and Diane graduated from high school there.
She attended Reed College in Portland before marrying Eagle Valley High School sweetheart, Warren Whitnah, in 1960. After their graduation from Eastern Oregon College (now, Eastern Oregon University), Diane worked for the state of Oregon as a public welfare case manager during the four years Warren attended the University of Oregon Dental School in Portland and during the early years of his dental practice in Baker City.
Following their divorce in 1975, Diane completed the MSW (Masters in Social Work) program in clinical social work at the University of Washington, specializing in mental health (psychotherapy) and substance abuse treatment. She practiced for a number of years in Southwest Washington, returning to Eastern Oregon in 2006. Since her return to Baker City, she worked with adolescents affected by substance abuse, hospice patients and their families, and outpatient mental health services; all work she always considered a privilege.
Diane is survived by her children, Tymmera Rae Whitnah of New Bridge, and her son, Robert Warren Whitnah of Baker City; her granddaughters, Nicholle Rae, Madalyn Lee and Abigayle Jane Whitnah of Corvallis, and her grandsons, Marshall Theron, Wyatt Warren and Emmett Robert Whitnah of Richland; her brother, Richard Carlton Carrithers (Kathryn) of Bellevue, Washington; her nephew, Matthew Carlton Carrithers (Amy) of Olympia, Washington; her sister-of-the-heart, Nancy Dice Richards of Port Townsend, Washington; her former daughters-in-law, Kari Whitacre of Corvallis, and Krischele Whitnah of Richland; and her “second son,” Shigeru Oshima of Tokyo, Japan. Among the many other people important to her are former colleagues, Mary Lee Nichols of West Linn, Gary Braden of Gresham, and Russ Freeland of Vancouver, Washington.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Frances Carrithers; stepmother, Lois Carrithers Schum; her niece, Nina Rae Carrithers Wesson; her former brother and sister-in-law, Calvin Whitnah and Emma Koch Whitnah; and her former husbands, Dr. Richard Galt and Dr. Steven Carlisle.
For those who wish, Diane suggested memorial contributions to The Nature Conservancy or Planned Parenthood, organizations honoring the earth and the dignity of human life, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543 Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.