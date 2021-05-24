Dick Harrington
Formerly of Halfway, 1940-2021
Dick Harrington, 80, formerly of Halfway, died May 12, 2021, at St. Charles Regional Medical Center in Bend.
A celebration of Dick’s life and family gathering will take place later.
Verna Richard “Dick” Harrington was born on Nov. 25, 1940, in the family ranch house in Council, Idaho, to Afton and Irene Harrington. He was raised and went to school in Council where he graduated a year early in May of 1958 with a full football scholarship.
In 1960 Dick married his high school sweetheart, Penne Baker. They had three children, and later divorced. He married his best friend, Melba Crow, in July of 1974 and had three more children.
Dick spent most of his working life in the logging industry and later hauling cattle all throughout the United States with Melba as his co-driver.
His favorite things to do were going mushrooming in the spring and fishing the Snake River any time of the year. He also loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as they all were entertainment for him.
Dick is survived by his children and their spouses, Terre and Don Murray of Prineville, Tammy and Stephen Schlett of New Plymouth, Idaho; Sarah Harrington and Corey Carpenter of Baker City, Rick and Gayle Harrington of Wilder, Idaho, Tracy and Patty Harrington of Vale, and Steve Harrington and Casey Osborne of Council, Idaho; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; an adopted sister, Betty Lou Donnelley of Boise; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his grandparents and parents; and his wife and best friend, Melba Harrington.
Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Dick may do so to Creating Memories, a program helping children with disabilities to get out and enjoy fishing, hunting, camping and more, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
