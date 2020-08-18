‘Dick’ Hentze
Formerly of Baker City, 1945-2020
Richard Merle “Dick” Hentze, 75, of Cheshire, Oregon, and a former longtime Baker City resident, died Aug. 8, 2020.
An outdoor memorial service will take place at the Hentze family farm in Junction City on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 2 p.m.
Dick was born on March 28, 1945, at Junction City to Merle and Alice (Glenn) Hentze. He grew up in Junction City, graduating from Junction City Senior High School in 1963 and from Oregon State University in 1968 with a degree in education. He married Janet Baker in 1969 and moved to Baker City in 1970, where he taught elementary school until he retired in 2000.
Dick was passionate about nature, enjoying fishing, hunting, and hiking. He spent many years developing his vision of a Blue Mountain Heritage Trail, which would cover 870 miles of trail in Northeastern Oregon. The family hopes that his work may continue through others interested in the project.
After learning that his great-grandparents had emigrated from the Faroe Islands near Iceland, he became fascinated by their history and culture. In 2001, he made a journey to visit the islands personally and meet many of his distant relatives. A few years later he was able to make the trip again, this time accompanied by his father, Merle. He remembered that trip fondly and always dreamed of returning some day. Another significant trip was in 2013, when he traveled to Colombia with his longtime friend, Kent Woodruff, to visit the country that his eldest son, Mark, had loved.
In 2014, Dick moved from Baker City back to the Willamette Valley to be closer to his son, Brad, and his family. He lived briefly in Corvallis and Salem before settling in Cheshire, near Eugene, with Sylvia Digerness.
Dick is survived by his sister, Karen McEldowney-Hay, and his brothers, Gordon and Greg Hentze, all of Junction City; his son, Brad (Stephanie), and grandsons, Kaden and Logan.
Dick was preceded in death by his son, Mark, in 2012.
Donations in Dick’s honor can be made to Salem Academy Christian Schools in Salem, where his grandsons attend.
