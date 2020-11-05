‘Dick’ Herbes
Haines, 1946-2020
Richard Leonard “Dick” Herbes, 73, died peacefully on Oct. 31, 2020, at his rural home in Haines.
A visitation will take place Friday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave. A graveside service with military honors will take place on Friday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Haines Cemetery. Father Suresh Telagani of St. Frances de Sales Cathedral will officiate the service.
Dick was born on Dec. 4, 1946, at Pendleton to Leonard Englebert Herbes and Antoinette Ursula Young Herbes. Dick grew up in Pendleton, attending St. Mary’s Catholic Academy and Pendleton High School until his graduation in 1965. He attended college, earning a degree in drafting.
He served honorably in the United States Air Force from June 20, 1966, to April 8, 1970, when he returned to his home in Pendleton.
He met his future wife, Geraldine “Jerry” Johnson, at the neighborhood Safeway store. He was her box boy. They were married on Jan. 6, 1971, at La Grande by a justice of the peace, and later on Sept. 18, 1971, in the Catholic Church.
Dick worked at several jobs in Vancouver, Washington, and Portland until the family moved to Baker County in 1977. He became a draftsman for the Oregon Department of Forestry and created maps for the Hells Canyon region.
In the 1980s he began a lengthy relationship with the bicycle industry in Baker County, eventually opening and operating Dick’s Bikes and Repairs until his health no longer allowed it.
Dick loved fishing, hunting, reading, singing, and creating things with his hands. He was a carpenter at heart and loved creating crafts in his wood shop. He spent many fishing trips filleting crappie, bass, perch, and catfish for all of the family fishermen.
Dick was a quiet, kindhearted man and served his family and friends without fanfare. He was a man of few words and loved spending time with his family and found great joy in his grandchildren.
Dick is survived by his wife, Jerry; his sister, Colleen Christiansen (Tom); his sister-in-law, Georgia Herbes; his children, Rob Herbes (Bahyya) and Anny Welch (Doug); his grandchildren, Adam, Jordan, Brooke, Cassidy, Jenna, David, Ben, Sarah, Grace, Claire, Brody, Amelia and Matthew; his great-grandchildren, Eva, Sophie and Rhys; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Antoinette Herbes; his brother, Edwin; and his sister, Sister Emily Ann Herbes.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Richard’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
