Don Gage, 83, died Sept. 16, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Halfway, with his family at his side.
Donald “Don” Gage was born in March 1938 at Engadine, Michigan, to Mary and Harold Gage. He had two sisters, Ruth and Betty, and a brother, George. After attending school in Engadine Don entered the Mennonite Voluntary Service during the Korean War, in which he served for two years. During his service, Don met Elaine in Portland, Oregon. They were married in 1962 in Hubbard, Oregon.
Don and Elaine lived in the Portland metro area for 40 years, giving birth to a daughter, Brenda, and a son, Rob. During his time in Portland, Don created Gage Construction Company, remodeled existing homes and doing new construction. Don and his family enjoyed camping on the Oregon coast and visiting Kah-Nee-Ta resort in Central Oregon. Many family adventures across the country were enjoyed visiting family in Michigan and Arizona.
Don enjoyed carpentry, traveling to scenic areas in the Pacific Northwest, and watching professional/amateur wrestling. Upon retirement Don and Elaine ventured to Arizona to enjoy the sun and warmth of the south. During their time in Arizona, Don designed and built their home in Arizona City, Arizona, visiting their daughter in Eastern Oregon to escape the “warm” Arizona summers.
Don is survived by his two sisters; his wife; and his daughter and son.
Don was preceded by his mother and father, and a brother.
Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Don, may do so to Pine Eagle High School Ag Land Lab (students learning the construction trade) through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
