Donald Baggerly
Baker City, 1931-2021
Donald F. Baggerly, 84, of Baker City, died July 17, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Don was born on Sept. 27, 1934, at Meridian, Idaho, to Dean and Frances (Bamford) Baggerly. He was raised in the Keating Valley area and went to school in that district until transferring to Baker High School, graduating in 1954. After school, he joined the Army and served for two and a half years.
On April 13, 1962, at Winnemucca, Nevada, Don married the love of his life, Barbara Allen Rush. Together they had one child, David Allen Baggerly. Don was proud of his family and was always there when they needed him.
Don decided he wanted to drive truck, so he started his own trucking business, contracting with Marvin Wood Products to haul lumber. Don also helped his wife with her clothing store, BJ’S Apparel, repairing items that needed attention, doing books, and giving her the support she needed to run her business.
He enjoyed working with his scroll saw, doing yard work, and was very proud of his garden. He and Barb would travel in their motor home to Arizona most winters, but he would start working on his yard as soon as they returned to Baker City in the spring.
Don was a member of the First Christian Church.
Don is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Baggerly of Baker City; his son, David Allen Baggerly of Baker City; his brother, Richard (Bonnie) Baggerly of Echo; 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Frances Baggerly; a sister, Evelyn Stewart, his brother, Gaylord; and his two step-sons, Ronald and Donald Rush.
The family suggests donations in Don’s memory be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, through Gray’s West & Company, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave online condolences for Don’s family, go to www.graywestco.com.
