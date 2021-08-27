Donald Regan
Molalla, 1929-2021
Donald Francis Regan, 91, of Molalla, passed away peacefully on Aug. 24, 2021, after a long and happy live. He was surrounded by the comfort and immense love of his family.
At Donald’s request, no service will be planned. Special thanks to Heart ’N Home Hospice and Meadowbrook Place Assisted Living, both of Baker City.
Donald Francis Regan (nee Robert Sherboneau), was born on Nov. 21, 1929, at Gananoque, Ontario, Canada, the son of Louis and Elizabeth (Dodds) Sherboneau, both of whom preceded him in death.
Donald served as a merchant marine in the Canadian Navy during World War II, where he fought in the Battle of the Atlantic, and in the United States Coast Guard during the Korean conflict and in Vietnam. Donald sailed on Victory class ships. He was awarded the Atlantic Star, and he spoke fondly of the ports and countries that he visited. He rarely spoke of the horrors of war, and instead told stories of seeing the Spruce Goose fly for the first and only time. He spoke of how loud a battleship’s main guns were as they were fired nearby and about the many beautiful (and hot) places he would swim while his ship was docked. Donald always talked fondly of his time at sea and had a true love for the ocean that never ended.
After sailing the world multiple times, he moved to Portland, where he became an iron worker and was a member of Iron Workers Local 29 since 1958. He worked on projects like the Portland Justice Center, paper mills, oil modules shipped to Alaska, and Oregon Health and Science University. He lived most of his years in Molalla, where he loved spending time with his family. He never asked for or needed anything extravagant, he simply enjoyed time at home with his family. He will be remembered for the way he enjoyed a good meal at the “fish house,” his stories, the unconditional love and support he gave his family, and so much more.
He is survived by his sons, Douglas Regan and Michael (Shannon) Regan; his daughter, Elizabeth Regan; his grandchildren, Kara, Danielle, Jason and Brianna; and many nieces and nephews who affectionately knew him as “Uncle Buster.”
“Dad, this isn’t good bye,” his family said. “We’ll see you when we see you.”
Donald was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol Ann (Wilbourn) Regan; his granddaughter, Kendra; and his siblings Bill, Donald, Eddie, Francis-Anthony, Freddie, Josephine (“Pudgy”), Louis, Margaret and Therese.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Don, the family suggests Heart ’N Home Hospice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
