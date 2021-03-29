Donald Thomas
Former Baker County resident, 1983-2021
Donald “Donny” Thomas, 37, of Caldwell, Idaho, a former Baker County resident, died Feb. 20, 2021, at Halfway.
A service was held in Idaho earlier this month. There will be a celebration of his life on April 10, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Marshall Hall Park in Maryland. There will be a repast at St. Catherine’s Hall in Welcome, Maryland.
Donald Lee Thomas was born on Sept. 25, 1983, at Laplata, Maryland. He was raised in Bryans Road and Indian Head, Maryland. Donnie graduated in 2000 with honors from Lackey High School where he played soccer. He went to work at Facchina Construction Co. right out of high school, where he was on a crew to rebuild the Pentagon after 911.
Donnie enjoyed rapping, drinking beer, hanging with friends, spending time with family and being outdoors, loving the summer and hating the winter. He enjoyed random adventures, hot springs, firefighting, telling jokes, listening to music, laughing and helping others. His favorite color was blue and his favorite team was the Buffalo Bills. He loved everything and put his heart into it, be it people or places, things or activities.
He especially loved his “Mom Lady,” and his favorite catch phrases were “the wetter, the funner,” or “Buffal-up.” Donnie saved dozens of communities by his service with wildland firefighting. He could always bring a smile to anyone’s face and cheer anyone up
Survivors include his daughters, Merissa Thomas and Tomi Jean Thomas; son, Donald Lee Thomas II; parents, Shirley and Larry Kugler and Mark Johnson; brothers, Bruce Hazel and Tony Kugler; sisters, Amy Binger and Nina Burwell; and grandparent, Donald J. Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Julie Thomas.
Donations in memory of Donny may be made to Wildland Firefighters through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
