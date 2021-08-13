Donna Mae Hack
North Powder, 1941-2021
Donna Mae Hack died Aug. 8, 2021 at home in North Powder with her loved ones present. Her memorial service will be Monday, Aug. 16, at 2 p.m. at the Baker City Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. Friends are invited to join the family immediately following the service at the church for a potluck reception, please bring your favorite dish — meat will be provided.
Donna was born on May 24, 1941, in Baker, Oregon. She was raised in Pondosa. She married the love of her life, Larry, January 17, 1958, in Weiser, Idaho. They raised four children, which she was very proud of. She was a wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and friend. In her life she friended many people and was always there if you needed anything.
She lived in Keating, Union, Heppner, and then moved to North Powder and that has been her home for many years.
Besides raising her children and taking care of her home, she worked at the old St. Elizabeth Hospital in Baker, was janitor at the Keating School. She drove the school bus for many years, taking special needs children to La Grande and back to North Powder every day, no matter what the weather may bring. She drove the Haines route. She took the kindergarten kids home also. She did enjoy the kids who rode the bus. She would come home with stories of the things the kids would do and how she had to get after them.
Donna enjoyed crossword puzzles, sewing, jigsaw puzzles and watching TV. She even got to playing computer games on the iPad, which she said she would never do.
She is survived by Larry, her husband of 63 years; her sons, Allen (Betty), Mike (Beth) and Ron (Debbi); grandchildren Travis (Jami), Jennifer (Jag), Robin (Misty), Cody (Courtney) and Courtney; great-grandchildren, Robby, Kaylie, Mackenzie, Elle, Wyatt, and Coy.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Lloyd Davis; her daughter, Rhonda; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Pat, and Paul, and Hallie and Henry; her brother, Leon; mother-in-law, Shirley; granddaughter, Tracy and many more.
Donna will be missed by so many.
Donations can be made to St Jude's Children Hospital or North Powder FFA through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, PO Box 543 Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
