Donna Weir, 90, formerly of Richland, died Aug. 24, 2021, at Green Valley, Arizona.
Her graveside service will be Saturday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. A potluck reception will follow immediately at the Eagle Valley Community Park.
Donna was born on April 8, 1931, at Baker to Emmett and Alice (Stacey) Blank. She was raised in Eagle Valley, attending Richland Grade School, Sunnyside and New Bridge School, and graduating from Eagle Valley High School in 1949.
During their lives, John and Donna knew each other. When they were in high school, they began dating, and on June 8, 1949, she and John married in Richland. They had four children, two boys and two girls. Donna was a stay-at-home mom with plenty to do around the farm. Over the years she worked at the restaurant and for a short time (26 years) she worked at the Hitching Post store. She was always active in the children’s schools, clubs, anything to do with the town of Richland and the Eagle Valley Grange.
She enjoyed doing things for the family, picnics, and picking berries and mushrooms. She loved to go camping, fishing and riding ATV’s in the Arizona desert. In 1999 they went to Quartzite, Arizona, and got hooked on the desert, so every winter they would head to Arizona. In 2010, they decided to live in Arizona full time and moved to Green Valley, Arizona.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Judi Grantz and her husband, Ron, of Arizona; her sons, Neil Weir and his wife, Cindy, of Idaho, and Jerry Weir and his wife, Sue, of Idaho; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; her sister, Laura Lee Curry of Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents; two infant brothers at birth; her sister, Delma; her brother, Lyle; and her daughter, Mary Yoder.
Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Donna may do so to the Eagle Valley Grange through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
