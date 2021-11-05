Doreen Naillon

On the early morning of Oct. 23, 2021, Doreen Frances Naillon (Haney), 57, received her wings and joined the Lord.
The family is respecting Doreen’s last wishes of not having a service
She was a strong, caring and loving daughter, mother, Naunie, sibling and auntie.
She is survived by her daughter, Krishin; her son, Skyler; her grandchildren, Draze and Taleah; her mother, Lefulefu; her sister, Tina; her brothers, Roger and Larry; her fiance, Chanc; and several nieces and nephews along with other family.
She will be missed dearly and will always remain in the hearts of her loved ones.
