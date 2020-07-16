Doris Ritch
Baker City, 1935-2020
Doris Jane (Hoadley) Ritch, 85, of Baker City, died July 5, 2020, at her residence in Memory Lane Homes.
A private memorial service will take place at a later date.
Doris was born on May 23, 1935, at Liberty Lake, Washington, to Mary Mable (Bierman) Hoadley and Preston Wayne Hoadley. She attended Cove High School and graduated in 1953. After high school, Doris attended Baker Business College for one year.
Doris was married to Lloyd Edward Ritch, who passed away in 2018.
She worked for the Baker Democrat-Herald and the Forest Service, but ultimately, she was proud to be a homemaker caring for her family. She enjoyed crocheting and cake decorating.
Doris is survived by her children, Rodney Ritch of Baker City, Beverly Ritch of Baker City, and Jesse Ritch of Arlington, Washington. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Ritch.
Memorial contributions may be made to Memory Lane Homes through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To light a candle for Doris or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com
Lloyd Ritch
Baker City, 1935-2020
Lloyd Ritch, 83, of Baker City, died Dec. 9, 2018.
A private celebration of life will take place in the future.
Lloyd was born on August 10, 1935, at Baker City to Allen Rodney Ritch and Gladys Virginia (Colson) Ritch. He attended high school in Baker City. After high school, he worked for Boeing and the Renton Treatment Plant until his retirement.
He was married to Doris Jane (Hoadley) Ritch, who died on July 5, 2020.
Lloyd is survived by his children, Rodney Ritch of Baker City, Beverly Ritch of Baker City, and Jesse Ritch of Arlington, Washington. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
To light a candle for Lloyd or to leave a condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com
