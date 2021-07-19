Dorothy Martin
Baker City, 1927-2021
Dorothy Martin, 94, of Baker City died July 13, 2021, at Settler’s Park, with family by her side.
A private family celebration of Dorothy’s life will take place at the family ranch next month.
Dorothy Newton Thomas Martin was born on April 9, 1927, at Empire City, Oklahoma, to Oscar Newton Thomas and Claire Leslie Whisenhunt Thomas.
After graduation she moved to California and married Donovan Martin in 1948. She worked as a secretary during World War II and later moved to Cottage Grove, where they raised three sons and one daughter. They were active in the London Grange for over 50 years and she served as secretary and treasurer many times, and was active with family gatherings with extended family.
In 1982 they bought a ranch and moved to Keating outside of Baker City. Dorothy enjoyed gardening, quilting, spending time with her grandchildren, and was an avid reader. She was a kind, loving, supportive person who will be greatly missed by many.
Dorothy is survived by sons and their spouses, Dana and Linda Martin, Tom and Michaeline Martin, Tony Martin and his wife, Mari Bottoms; her daughter and son-in-law, Teri and Jim Bobo III; her grandchildren, Dean and his wife, Linda, Daphne, Crystal Lynn, Dean, Amie and her husband, Robert, Brenda and her husband, Tim, Crystal and her husband, Shane, Jessica, Jenny, Kate, Brad, Lisa and her partner, Wayne, and James. She also had numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Mary and Bernice, and her husband, Don.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation Dorothy’s memory, the family suggests Best Friends of Baker (animal rescue) through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834.
