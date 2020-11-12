Dorothy Peer
Pine Creek, 1937-2020
Dorothy Peer, 82, of Pine Creek near Oxbow, died on Nov. 6, 2020, at her home.
Her memorial service will take place on Friday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. at the VFW Hall in Halfway.
Lillian Dorothy was born on Dec. 28, 1937, at Payette, Idaho, to John and Ruth (Hunt) Kelly. She was raised in Emmett, Idaho, and attended schools in Payette and Meridian, Idaho.
Dorothy was swept off of her feet by her high school sweetheart, Jerry L. Peer. They wed on Nov. 24, 1956, and were married just short of 64 years.
Dorothy and Jerry lived at Brownlee and Oxbow for a large part of their lives. She and Jerry retired to a home on Pine Creek, just a couple of miles from Oxbow. During her life, she was a member of the Locust Grove Grange in Boise.
Dorothy was an amazing wife and outstanding mother to their five children. Dorothy loved working in her flower beds and grew many different varieties of iris. She canned the family vegetables and was very crafty at making things for her kids. This included baking many wedding and anniversary cakes for her family and friends in the valley. She also enjoyed playing cards and games with the grandkids.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Jerry; her daughters, Trisha Lindsay, and Karene and her husband, Rene; her sons, Roger and his wife, Beth, Gerald and his wife, Edrie, and Darryl and his wife, Kathy; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister and brothers; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The family suggests donations in memory of Dorothy be made to the VFW Post No. 7847 through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.