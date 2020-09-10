Dorothy Streeter
Formerly of Baker City
Dorothy Jean Knee Osborne Streeter, 77, slipped away from us on Aug. 15, 2020.
It was sudden and unexpected, but it wasn’t any easier for her family, her daughter, Lisa, said.
There will be a little graveside service on Friday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Dorothy and her family moved from Weiser, Idaho, to Baker in 1957. Dorothy and Ron Osborne were high school sweethearts who were married in 1962. Lisa came first in 1965 and then her sister, Heather, in 1970.
Their lives were full of camping, hunting and picking mushrooms and huckleberries with the whole family.
Mom was pretty amazing, her family said. She taught them to cook, sew and even crochet. She made her daughters slippers every year for Christmas, and she even dabbled in macrame plant hangers. Lisa said her favorite activity was getting a Christmas tree up in the mountains, with sledding, hot chocolate and lots of family.
Lisa said her mom worked for the Forest Service the whole 12 years her daughter was in school.
Dorothy and Ron divorced and she was remarried to Cliff Streeter, and they moved to Bend. She retired from the Forest Service not long after and they decided to settle in La Grande around 1992.
Mom was an amazing lady, her family said, and they weren’t ready for her to leave, but are we ever ready? She will always have a special place in my heart, Lisa said, along with my dad.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her dad, Cliff Knee; and her little sister, Karen Welter. She had many friends and family who will miss her.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.