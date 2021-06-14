Doug Townsend
Baker City, 1954-2021
Doug Robert Townsend, 66, of Baker City, died June 3, 2021 at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.
At his request, there will be no service.
Doug was born on July 28, 1954, at Kennewick, Washington, to Louis Lee Townsend and Joan Marlene (McCoy) Townsend. He had an older brother, Raymond. Later on, Dean and Paul joined the family. Doug’s dad owned a construction company. This led to the family moving around a lot while Doug and his brothers were growing up. After his parents’ divorce, Louis and the boys moved to Eastern Oregon and settled in Baker City.
Doug continued to wander into adulthood, living in Washington, Oregon, Florida, Montana and wherever he thought it sounded interesting. He married Lynn Leary in 1972. Later that year, his son, Paul Robert, was born in Kennewick. Later, the couple separated and Doug would go on to marry Sharon Alexander in Baker.
Doug worked a variety of jobs throughout his life but became best known for his lawn care business in Baker. He loved yard care and growing plants. He was also a member of Best Friends of Baker, and his dogs were perhaps his greatest source of happiness in life. Once Doug wrote that he wanted to follow the circus out of town, make friends with the animals, and live happily ever after. He found an understanding with animals that he couldn’t always find with people, and enjoyed to keep to himself and take his motorcycle on long rides around Sumpter. Doug lived in the moment, and left tomorrow to figure itself out. He enjoyed lively conversation about politics and theology and taking his nieces and nephews to the movie theater to see the newest cartoons.
His last years were not easy. He suffered a stroke in 2019 that limited him greatly. Although Doug left a mysterious and complex legacy, he had faith that one day he would be freed in death and enjoy a new life with Christ in his Kingdom. Now that time for Doug has passed, and his family rejoices for his newfound freedom. They know that there’s a circus full of animals there, all waiting to be his friends.
Doug is survived by his son, Paul Robert Townsend; his brothers, Raymond and Paul Townsend, Doris Townsend, and Kenneth McKinney.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Townsend and Joan Fuiji; and his brother, Dean Townsend.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Doug the family suggests Best Friends of Baker or Community Connection’s Meals on Wheels through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
