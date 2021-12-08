Douglas Humphress

Douglas C. Humphress, 83, of Baker City, died Dec. 6, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City.
A visitation took place Thursday, Dec. 9 from noon to 4 p.m. at Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, with the the Baker City Police Department standing guard at the visitation. A graveside service with military honors took place Friday, Dec. 10 at Mount Hope Cemetery with Pastor Tim Fisher of the Elkhorn Baptist Church officiating the service.
Douglas was born on Sept. 16, 1938, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Shelby and Florence (Burby) Humphress. He attended DuPont Manual High School and graduated in 1954. After high school, Douglas joined the Air Force and served his country for four years, ranked as an Airman Basic and earning a Good Conduct Medal. After serving in the Air Force, Douglas began working as a police officer for the Baker City Police, joining the department in 1965 and retiring in 1997. He spent 25 of those years as the police chief.
Douglas married Virginia Dell Johnson on Sept. 22, 1961, in Weiser, Idaho, and together they had three incredible children, Rick, Don and Melissa. Douglas enjoyed golf, basketball and coin collecting. Douglas was very involved with the Toys for Tots program and spearheaded the yearly campaign while acting as the chief of police; it was an organization that was very near and dear to his heart. He also served as the chapter president of the local Lions club for a period of time. Douglas was very active in the community with involvement in many different organizations and activities.
At home, he enjoyed a quiet and peaceful life with Virginia and his children. Virginia and Douglas had a great relationship and were married for just over 60 years.
Douglas is survived by his wife, Virginia Humphress of Baker City; his children, Rick Humphress of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Don Humphress of Baker City, and Melissa Wallace of Caldwell, Idaho. He is also survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Toys for Tots or the Baker City Police Department through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Hang on!
Before you go...
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Hang On!
Before you go...
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.