Duane Barton
Formerly of Baker City, 1947-2020
Duane Barton, 72, died May 14, 2020, in Portland of Alzheimer’s disease.
A celebration of his life will be scheduled when more people can freely gather. The family takes comfort in knowing they will see him again one day.
Duane Barton was born Harvey Duane Barton on June 29, 1947, at Twin Falls, Idaho. He was the second of four boys born to Melvin and Clea Barton.
In 1948, Duane’s family moved to Baker City. He loved sports and grew up playing football, basketball and baseball; we’re pretty sure that helped him stay out of trouble as he was always the adventurous type. He went on to Oregon State University to play football as a fullback. Their team was known as the “Giant Killers,” later inducted into the OSU athletic Hall of Fame.
In 1969, Duane married the love of his life, Jan White, and then went on to serve his country in the Vietnam War as a Navy pilot. Flying planes was always a dream of his, so he was thrilled to continue that work as a commercial pilot for Continental.
Before long though, Duane and Jan moved back to the Northwest and in 1985 he began a career with Alaska Airlines, which lasted until his final flight in June of 2007; he had a respected and distinguished career. He was also very involved with ALPA for 30 years, and found many lasting friendships in these places.
Duane was loved by all who knew him. His sense of humor always kept you smiling and his laugh was infectious. His love for life, faith in Christ and heart for people was ever present. He was never too busy to stop and encourage others. His impact has left an imprint on our hearts forever; he will be deeply missed. The legacy of a great husband and a great father never dies.
Duane is lovingly remembered by his wife of 50 years, Jan Barton, his oldest daughter, Jamie Erickson, and his youngest daughter, Kylee Barton, all residing in Portland. He will also be greatly missed by his brothers Richard, Gary and Ronald Barton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. www.alz.org
